Voluntary COVID-19 testing available at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

To ease travel uncertainty, a Templeton-based lab and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport are teaming up to offer voluntary COVID-19 testing for passengers with results ready in just hours.

Starting May 2, appointments or walk-ins can get tested Sunday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. near the baggage claim and rental car stations.

Testing is not required to board a flight at the San Luis Obispo County Airport, but your connecting flight or other travel destinations might.

Along with her ID, phone and mask, San Luis Obispo resident Bonnie Cullen needed to pack her COVID-19 test results on her way to London.

“You have to have a COVID test before you fly. You also have to have purchased a package of COVID tests that you will take on the other side and show proof that you purchased them now,” Cullen said.

While testing may not be as rigorous for domestic travel, you can now get tested at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport just in case.

“We've seen a lot of places like outdoor venues, sporting events, concerts, you'll need to provide that negative test result so it will be good for people to take advantage of,” said Courtney Pene, Airport Deputy Director of Planning and Outreach.

Templeton-based NovaDx Labs will process the samples, offering both Rapid and PCR tests.

Rapid test results are ready within four hours and PCR test results are ready within 24 hours.

“We pride ourselves in the turnaround time, which is less than 24 hours. If the patients get collected in the morning, very much they will get their results in the afternoon,” said NovaDx Lab Director Mohamed Elbax. “It's very demanding that we provide the quality services and rapid turnaround time."

COVID-19 testing is now available at @SloAirport. PCR and Rapid tests with results ready in a few hours. Samples are processed by Templeton-based NovaDx Labs. Who's ready to travel and where are you going??✈️🧳 pic.twitter.com/4dZs1EOgvb — Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) April 30, 2021

First, you scan a barcode, fill out the online form, perform a self nasal or saliva swab and then wait for results.

It’s a process many passengers say is quick and convenient as travel ticks up.

“If something went wrong and your test didn't go through or you couldn't find a site, the airport has the facilities, so no matter what else goes wrong, you could get it at the airport,” Cullen said.

You'll need a boarding ticket or airport badge to use the testing service which is located by the baggage claim and rental car stations.

“It's just one more thing we can provide to help boost confidence in travel and resiliency in the region,” Pene said.

Your insurance will be billed directly to cover the test which is priced at $100.

If you are uninsured, Nova Labs said it will submit a bill to the Health Resources and Services Administration to cover the cost of the test.

Nova Labs is not currently approved for Hawaii pre-screening services.

For more information or to book an appointment, CLICK HERE.

