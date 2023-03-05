Volunteers and family members continue their search for Kyle Doan

It’s been nearly two months since Kyle Doan was swept away in floodwaters. Private searches resumed today following rainy weather last weekend that forced volunteers and the family to cancel the search.

“It's surreal. I mean, this is what we do on the weekends now. I'm looking for my son. This is not normal. I don't wish this on anybody," said Kyle's father, Brian Doan.

Crews gathered around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“Where the Salinas River and Estrella Creek flowed together and they slung a lot of debris on this far side. It's been a little bit gut-wrenching looking at all this stuff," said volunteer Jesse Campos.

“The debris here is just as ominous as it is on the other side. We're looking at 4- to 6-foot-tall debris walls. It's like a beaver dam," added Doan.

On top of the large pile of debris, it’s uneven and rough terrain. Saturday was the first time volunteer search teams and Kyle’s parents searched the east side of the Salinas River about a mile south of San Miguel.

It's an area that’s going to take a long time for crews to get through, but they hope this groundwork will set the stage for K-9 dogs to come in.

The group faces many barriers including wet weather, but the biggest obstacle they face is not enough feet on the ground. There is also a huge need for equipment.

“Collectively, I think anybody that's heard this story has had their heart broken, too. I think we all felt like a collective pain just because we can only imagine," explained Campos.

“I still can't believe we're past my birthday and we still haven't found him yet. This just is just a tough road right now. It really is," said Doan holding back tears.

The hope is not lost.

“We're going to find Kyle. It's just a matter of time," said Campos.

Searches this Saturday and Sunday will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Orchard House, 9247 North River Road in San Miguel.

Organizers are encouraging those coming out to help to bring chainsaws or shovels to help with debris broken up by excavators.

For more information on how to volunteer or help you can visit this link.

To give a monetary donation you can visit this website.