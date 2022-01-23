Volunteers beautified the city of Guadalupe thanks to a Central Coast Community Clean Up

About a dozen volunteers gathered in Guadalupe on Saturday morning for a Central Coast Community Clean Up.

The event was hosted by the group Essence of Earth, an organization that hosts events to educate and promote sustainable activities to protect mother nature.

Volunteers met up at the Veterans Memorial Plaza in Guadalupe.

With a bucket and a trash collector, each community member helped clean up the streets of Guadalupe.

“We want people to understand that there is a trash problem that exists in our environment, and we believe if we challenge people to just pick up some trash for one hour, they can have a better understanding of the waste that does exist in our environment and when we have better understanding of problems that exists, we can make better choices and decisions going about our day,” explained Essence McConnell, the founder of Essence of Earth.

All equipment was provided by the organizers.

The volunteer-based group Essence of Earth said that masks and cigarettes are the most common trash products left in the streets.