Volunteers needed for Cram the Van school supply drive

The Northern Santa Barbara County United Way's Cram the Van school supply drive kicks off in a couple of weeks and organizers are seeking additional volunteers to help run the event.

Volunteers are needed to staff donation tables, hand out supply wish lists, thank donors, and organize collected items.

The drive will take place over two weekends at the Walmart stores in Lompoc and Santa Maria:



Lompoc: July 31-August 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Santa Maria: August 7-8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



"For many kids, missing a box of crayons or missing a binder when everyone else has those same items in the classroom is very discouraging, you know? And I definitely feel like every kid deserves an equal opportunity to learn," said Ignacio Sanchez, United Way Warehouse Manager and Community Outreach.

To volunteer for a shift at the school supply drive, you can contact Sanchez directly at ignacio@unitedwaylife.org.

