Volunteers needed for free Community Vision Clinic in Santa Maria this weekend

People in Santa Maria are a step closer to gaining access to a free vision screening.

A free community vision screening is happening at the Minami Community Center in Santa Maria on Saturday.

“They go through two screenings. If needed, optometrist will review their situation and they will discuss with the patient if they need further care and refer them to their own primary physician, then they go to the station where they select their glasses ,” explained Juanita Nichols, an event organizer and secretary for Santa Maria Sunrisers Lions Club.

The clinic is hosted by the California Lions Friends in Sight Foundation based in Southern California.

“The organization came into existence in July of 2010 and we've been doing screenings in different areas in Southern California and Northern Mexico,” said Brian Van Dusen, the lead optometrist of the foundation. “Before COVID, we were running around 36 screenings a year. We see about 10,800 patients a year.”

The foundation has an inventory of about 18,000 pairs of glasses.

“Typically, 85% of the people that we see in a vision screening will leave with recycled eyeglasses, 5% won't need any glasses, and 10% or under will need some glasses made up because we don't have anything close enough to work,” added Van Dusen.

Last year was the first time the organization visited the Central Coast. More than 300 people attended the clinic held in Guadalupe.

“A young man, I want to say early 30s, walked out with a pair of glasses and says, ‘Now I can see',” recalled Nichols. “The youngest one that we screen was 2-years-old […] and the oldest gentleman was 99-years.”

The free event takes place on Saturday at 8 a.m. Organizers are looking for volunteers, especially for slots in the afternoon.

“If volunteers are bilingual, that is awesome because we do have a lot of the Spanish-speaking clientele here, especially in this neighborhood that we're going to be in,” said Nichols. “Mixteco is also a big plus.”

Organizers are looking for volunteers who can help with greeting attendees and prepping machines for vision care professionals.

“We provide a mechanism for people to get some eyeglasses until they can afford to get it on their own and see a doctor for a complete exam, so it's kind of a modified clinical exam,” added Van Dusen. “It's not complete, but we want to get them something that they can be functional with until they can afford to go in and see a doctor and pay for things on their own.”

Screenings are on a first come, first-served basis. You do not need insurance to access the service.

If you want to sign up as a volunteer, you can send an email to lionjuanitagn@gmail.com.

“If you have glasses, used glasses, sunglasses, prescription glasses of any kind, please bring them,” added Nichols. “There's a drop-off box here. Well, we will be collecting them and what they do is they recycle them.”

Nichols said they already have another clinic confirmed for next year. The location has yet to be announced.

The organization is also accepting donations. You can do that through their website. To learn more,click here.