Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Volunteers needed for the 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count

Santa Barbara County
KSBY
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara County
Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 13:54:31-05

The Santa Maria & Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care, in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, invites volunteers to participate in the countywide 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count.

The Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day.

This will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 5 to 9 a.m.

Teams of volunteers will canvas assigned routes throughout Santa Barbara County and will briefly document who is experiencing homelessness. This information is used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding, and raise public awareness.

All volunteers are required to attend a virtual training session. In this 1-hour session, volunteers will learn more about the importance of the count, review canvassing best practices, explore the Point-In-Time survey tool, FAQs, and more.

To make this training as accessible as possible, the online training is on varied days and times between Jan. 16 and 20. Only one training is required. To volunteer, please sign up at https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/. The final day to sign up to volunteer is Jan. 19, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png