Volunteers needed for the 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count

The Santa Maria & Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care, in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation, invites volunteers to participate in the countywide 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count.

The Point-In-Time Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day.

This will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 5 to 9 a.m.

Teams of volunteers will canvas assigned routes throughout Santa Barbara County and will briefly document who is experiencing homelessness. This information is used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding, and raise public awareness.

All volunteers are required to attend a virtual training session. In this 1-hour session, volunteers will learn more about the importance of the count, review canvassing best practices, explore the Point-In-Time survey tool, FAQs, and more.

To make this training as accessible as possible, the online training is on varied days and times between Jan. 16 and 20. Only one training is required. To volunteer, please sign up at https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/. The final day to sign up to volunteer is Jan. 19, 2023.