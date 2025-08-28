Volunteers take to the streets during 12th annual Day of Hope fundraiser

On Wednesday, Dignity Health partnered with the Santa Maria Times to hold its 12th annual Day of Hope fundraising event.

Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Nipomo, and the Five Cities area to ask for $1 donations in exchange for a special edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Organizers say all proceeds from the fundraising event will help fund support programs and services for local cancer patients and their families at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

"They are excited to be back again supporting cancer patients," Jessa Brooks, the Marian Regional Medical Center vice president of philanthropy, said. "Ultimately, it's an inspirational day of support for local cancer patients."

The 2025 Day of Hope fundraising deadline is Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.

If you are interested in donating directly to the cause, you can visit the Marian Regional Medical Center's website.