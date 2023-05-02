Wade Horton appointed as SBC Assistant County Executive Officer

Former San Luis Obispo County County Administrative Officer, Wade Horton, was appointed as Assistant County Executive Officer in Santa Barbara County, County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato announced Monday.

As an Assistant County Executive Officer, Horton will oversee departments that provide key community services and lead priority initiatives that require interdepartmental collaboration, officials said.

Horton joined San Luis Obispo County's Administrative office in 2017. Prior to that, he was the county's Public Works Director.

During his tenure in San Luis Obispo County, Horton "led a 3,000-member County team across 22 departments, was responsible for budget development and served as the Emergency Services Director."

“I am thrilled to be adding Mr. Horton to my executive team. He is a proven leader, collaborator and community builder, with a heart and passion for public service. He has the depth of experience, skill and courage we need to improve and transform county government in a post-pandemic world. He will continue the important work directed by the Board of Supervisors and already in progress by our departments,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

Horton, who worked in the private sector as an engineer in Santa Barbara County before his public service career, said he is both "humbled and honored" to join Miyasato's team.

"The County of Santa Barbara is an exemplary organization and I’m excited to get to work serving this community,” said Horton.

Horton will assume duties currently performed by Assistant County Executive Officer Jeff Frapwell, who will transition to part-time this summer and focus on key projects, officials said.

Horton's first day with the county's Executive Office will be May 15.