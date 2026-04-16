Walgreens hiring for possible pharmacy location in Morro Bay

MORRO BAY — Morro Bay may soon get a new pharmacy, as Walgreens appears to have plans to move into the former Rite Aid space on Quintana Road.

The Rite Aid location closed in the summer of 2025, leaving Pill Save Pharmacy as the only place to get prescriptions filled in the area.

According to job postings on the company's website, Walgreens is hiring for multiple positions at the location, including store manager, pharmacy technician, shift lead and more.

We reached out to Walgreens for more information and are waiting to hear back.