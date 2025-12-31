Walking couple reaches Central Coast on cross-country awareness mission

Two people walking across America on a mission to raise awareness about the power of the mind are now on the Central Coast.

Known as The Walking Couple, Torin and Paige Rouse have already walked more than 7,100 miles and through 28 states.

Not letting the rain stop them, the couple made their way from northern San Luis Obispo County to San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

They said there’s been an outpouring of support from the local community, including from the owner of Santa Margarita Ranch, who allowed the Rouse’s access to portions of his property.

“He's saving us from what would be more than a two-day walk around on some much more dangerous roads, which is a lifesaver. Yeah, the community, all the way from Atascadero down through San Margarita, was coming out of the woodwork yesterday to welcome us and say hello. It's been great,” Torin Rouse said.

The couple began walking on May 16, 2022, focusing on northern areas during the summer months and southern areas during the winter months.

KSBY Torin and Paige Rouse are known as the Walking America Couple

Paige Rouse says they’re currently making their way from the Canadian border to the Mexican border.

While they have taken some breaks, the couple says this week will mark about 900 days on the road.

Wearing their message of “Change the inside, change the outside” on the back of their shirts, Torn Rouse told KSBY, the “quality of our thoughts determines the quality of our lives and the lives of the people around us.”

“We, through the walk, want to give people tools that they can use to train healthier thought patterns through the challenges that they face, like the uncertainty and hardship that we face across the country, you know, the obstacles on the walk, but also for the people that they interact with, we want to show that you can be more open minded, less judgmental, more loving, but it starts internally and we try to set the example through the walk,” he said.

During their travels, the couple says they’ve been hosted by more than 500 different “strangers,” saying most of the people they’ve stayed with are from all walks of life, showing “the things that divide us don’t need to,” Paige Rouse says.

Torin Rouse says his inspiration for walking adventures came after he did some corporate work, mostly behind a desk. He says he became very cynical and decided to get rid of everything he owned and begin backpacking.

He used savings to travel through some states before meeting Paige, who was working as a waitress.

The couple’s walking adventure is funded through donations.