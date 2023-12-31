Want to start New Year's Day on the right foot? Here's how to sign up for Lompoc's Resolution Run

If you are looking to start on the right foot this New Year's Day, Lompoc Parks and Recreation has an opportunity for you.

Join community members on a Resolution Run on Monday, at River Bend Multipurpose Trail. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m.

The event is open to ages five and above, and all ability levels, with a 9 a.m. start time.

Participants ages five to seven will run a 1K, and participants ages eight and older will run a 3K. First- and second-place awards will be given in each age of the two categories.

Registration forms are available online and should be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., or at the event. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Anderson Recreation Center.

The cost to register is $20 per athlete for the 1K and $25 for the 5K. Pre-registration is recommended, although day-of registration will be available for $5 more.