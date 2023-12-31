Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Want to start New Year's Day on the right foot? Here's how to sign up for Lompoc's Resolution Run

running
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BEN MARGOT/Associated Press
running
Posted at 3:25 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 18:25:01-05

If you are looking to start on the right foot this New Year's Day, Lompoc Parks and Recreation has an opportunity for you.

Join community members on a Resolution Run on Monday, at River Bend Multipurpose Trail. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m.

The event is open to ages five and above, and all ability levels, with a 9 a.m. start time.

Participants ages five to seven will run a 1K, and participants ages eight and older will run a 3K. First- and second-place awards will be given in each age of the two categories.

Registration forms are available online and should be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., or at the event. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Anderson Recreation Center.

The cost to register is $20 per athlete for the 1K and $25 for the 5K. Pre-registration is recommended, although day-of registration will be available for $5 more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg