Wanted man arrested after Santa Maria standoff, weapons and drugs seized

A man who had been wanted by authorities in Santa Barbara County has been arrested, the Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives found and seized guns, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

On Thursday, officials arrested Miguel Alcazar, 42, after he barricaded himself inside his Santa Maria apartment. The arrest happened around 7 a.m., when the Sheriff’s Office Compliance Response Team served an arrest warrant at Alcazar’s residence in the 300-block of East Enos Dr.

Detectives entered the residence and immediately noticed a semi-automatic rifle in the room Alcazar was last known to be in, the Sheriff’s office said. Deputies created a perimeter around the apartment and evacuated the surrounding area.

The Santa Maria Police Department and the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team responded to the standoff.

While authorities waited for Alcazar to surrender, he used an attic crawl space to get into a neighbor’s home. The Special Enforcement Team located Alcazar and took him into custody at 11:19 a.m.

Alcazar was uninjured, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Two weeks ago, when deputies attempted a traffic stop, Alcazar fled in his vehicle. Deputies pursued him but stopped once Alcazar failed to observe at stop signs and drove the wrong way into traffic, endangering other drivers.

The Sheriff’s Office says that when law enforcement searched the residence they found two un-serialized semi-automatic rifles (known as “ghost guns”), one semiautomatic pistol, ammunition, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Law enforcement transported Alcazar to the Santa Barbara County jail, where he is being held without bail.

The Sheriff’s Office lists Alcazar’s charges as follows: being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing a peace officer, burglary, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of a baton.

Obstructing a peace officer is a misdemeanor. The other charges are felonies.