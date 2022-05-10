Wanted Santa Maria man arrested after firing firearm, deputies say

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies say a wanted Santa Maria man was arrested after using a firearm during an attempt to flee detectives.

On Monday, at approximately 9:26 a.m. sheriff's detectives attempted to contact 46-year-old Adam Valdez in the parking area of an East Enos Drive residence for his outstanding warrant for a violation of probation.

Deputies say when Valdez noticed the detectives, he attempted to flee while drawing a firearm from his waistband area. As he drew the firearm, he fired a single shot in an unknown direction.

Detectives took Valdez into custody without returning fire and secured the weapon.

No one was injured in the incident.

Valdez was booked at the Northern Branch Jail for two felonies: assaulting a peace officer with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to his outstanding warrants from Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for numerous narcotics and weapons related charges.

Valdez is being held on an enhanced bail of $1 million.