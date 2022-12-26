Warm temperatures brought out people to celebrate Christmas at the Oceano Dunes

Some people on the Central Coast flocked to the beach to celebrate Christmas Day.

Visitors and locals soaking up the Christmas sun and with the warm weather, many realize those who call the Central Coast home are the lucky ones year-round.

“It’s T-shirt weather here on Christmas day," said Orcutt resident, Bob Mills.

“Right now, this time of the year especially in Southern California is heaven on Earth," said Adnan Akram, visiting the dunes from Southern California.

For some, it was a spontaneous trip and for others like Nipomo resident, Daniel Giberson, it's a family tradition.

This is the fourth year he and his family are celebrating the holiday at the dunes.

“We just roll up in the truck by the bonfire and it just became something perfect to do every year. The weather is perfect, the beach is in great shape, and not too many people out here today," explained Giberson.

With a bonfire, snacks loved ones and of course off-roading Giberson said it’s the perfect way to spend Christmas.

“We already told someone we’ll see you here next year, we’ll be here," said Giberson.

People took advantage of the day and weather to adventure on the dunes and spread holiday cheer.