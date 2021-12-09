Watch
Warming center at 40 Prado open for second night

Posted at 3:38 PM, Dec 09, 2021
A San Luis Obispo warming center will be open for the second night in a row on Thursday, organizers say.

The center is open due to expected low temperatures Thursday night.

The shelter, located at 40 Prado Rd. and run by CAPSLO, is providing hot meals, showers and a place to sleep to those in need. Check-ins are open from 7 to 9 p.m.

Organizers say that service animals are allowed inside. Kennels are available for non-service animals or unvaccinated pets.

The warming center opens when forecast temperatures are 38 degrees Fahrenheit or below or if the chance of rain is 50% or greater.

The 40 Prado warming center is accepting donations for items that include tents, yoga mats, warm clothing and some food items. Those who wish to volunteer at the center can sign up at capslo.org.

