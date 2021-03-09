Warming Centers opening in San Luis Obispo County due to rain

San Luis Obispo County warming centers are opening due to expected rainfall Tuesday evening.

The South County Warming Center, operated by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, will be open both Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. It is located at the Grover Beach Community Center at the corner of 12th St. & Trouville Ave. in Grover Beach.

Guests are asked to not arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8 p.m.

Transportation to the warming center with a three-rider limit will be available at these locations:



Ramona Park - 5:15-5:30 p.m.

St. Anthony’s - 5:40-5:50 p.m.

Pismo Beach Outlets - 6-6:10 p.m.

Fin’s Restaurant - 6:20-6:30 p.m.

Oceano Duck Pond - 6:45-7 p.m.

The Warming Center located at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo will be open on Wednesday. Client check-in begins at 7 p.m. and will continue through 9 p.m.

Overnight guests are provided with a safe and dry place to sleep with the addition of a hot meal before closing at 6 a.m.

Smoking is allowed in designated smoking areas and pets are welcome.

If someone who has already checked in leaves, they will not be allowed to return that night.

The warming centers open when the weather is 38 degrees and/or has a 50 percent chance of rain.

Both locations are accepting donations.

Call 211 for current information on Warming Centers throughout San Luis Obispo County.

For those individuals needing immediate support, SLO Hotline is a confidential mental health support, crisis and suicide prevention telephone line which also provides mental health resource information. Available 24 hours a day at (800) 783-0607.

