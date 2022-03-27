UPDATE: Warming Centers opening up in SLO County to shelter from the storm

UPDATE (4:30 P.M.): The City of San Luis Obispo will also have a warming center available for residents because of the expected rainstorm.

Guests can check in at 40 Prado located at 40 Prado Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M.

However, if someone leaves, they may not return that night.

overnight guests will also be provided with a place to sleep, a shower, and a hot meal.

Service animals are allowed inside the facility and secure kennels will be provided to pet owners.

The center closes at 6 A.M. on Monday March 28, 2022.

The site is accepting donations. The items 40 Prado needs the most are sleeping bags and blankets.

Ahead of the windy and rainy weather conditions, the 5Cities Homeless Coalition is managing a warming center for residents looking for a place to spend the night.

The South County Regional Center located at 800 W. Branch Street in Arroyo Grande will be open from Sunday March 27, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. to Monday March 28, 2022 at 7 A.M.

The Warming Center will offer a dry place to sleep and a hot meal; however, no pets are allowed at the site.

Upon arrival, there will be a mandatory screening for 290 offenses. Alcoholic drinks and drugs are forbidden at the premises.

If weather conditions remain at a 50% chance of rain or more and temperatures drop below 38 degrees, then, the Warming Center may be activated for more dates.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is accepting donations, but all items must be new. Some options for clothing are sweatshirts, socks and underwear. Food items such as coffee, tea, cereal, and peanut butter can also be donated.

For more information, those interested can call the Warming Center Information Line at (805) 202-3615.