Warming centers in need of donations to support homeless community

As another storm hits the Central Coast, the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande will be open as a warming center for the homeless starting Wednesday.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition usually activates its warming center when temperatures drop to 39 degrees or below or if there’s a 50% chance of rain.

"[We] make sure that they have a good, hearty dinner. Many of the volunteers have stepped up to help us provide those dinners, as well as some local restaurants have provided discounted to free meals to us,” said Janna Nichols, 5Cities Homeless Coalition Executive Director. “In the morning, we make sure that they have a healthy continental breakfast — oatmeal, cereal, fruit, those sorts of things — so the real thing is just to make sure that people are in there dry, that we can get them warm. ”

The warming center is in need of volunteers, but those interested need to reach out to the organization to get clearance.

For more information, you can email info@5chc.org or call (805) 574-1638.

The site is also accepting supplies and donations.

“New clothing. In particular, for sweats and underwear, those sorts of things, because people are immediately jumping into that as they're coming off the street,” Nichols explained. “Warm coats are always welcome, and we accept those. We really do need just coffee creamer, those sorts of things to help people get through the day. ”

The South County Warming Center will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the South County Regional Center located at 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

Adults and children are welcome to use the warming center, but pets are not allowed.

Guests can check in between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The center closes at 7 a.m.

A representative of the 40 Prado shelter in San Luis Obispo says they are also in need of volunteers for their warming center.

They are accepting cash donations, non-perishable food items, cots, personal care supplies, and sleeping bags.

