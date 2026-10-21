Warming centers to open in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay amid rainy weather

Warming centers in San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay will open Wednesday night due to a high chance of rain in the forecast, according to Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo warming center at 40 Prado Road will accept guests from 7 to 9 p.m., with capacity for up to 40 people. Guests must be in good standing with CAPSLO's 40 Prado Homeless Services Center. The warming center closes at 8 a.m.

The Morro Bay warming center at Motel 6, 298 Atascadero Road, will also accept guests from 7 to 9 p.m. It can accommodate up to 12 people who have been identified by CAPSLO outreach staff and registered with CAPSLO Homeless Services. The center closes at 7 a.m.

Overnight guests at both locations will have access to a hot shower and meal. Service animals are allowed but must be vaccinated.

CAPSLO said the warming center is also seeking volunteers and donations, with a high need for warm blankets. Other requested items include bedding, sleeping bags, tents, rain gear and warm clothing.

People can call 211 for information about warming centers in San Luis Obispo County or text “SLOCountyWarm” to 211211 for the opening schedule.