Warning signs posted at Eldawayen Ocean Park in Pismo Beach after sewage spill leaks into storm drain

Beachgoers are being advised by county officials to avoid contacting ocean water near the site of a sewage leak in Pismo Beach.

At 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a main sewage line overflowed causing approximately 1,350 gallons of sewage to spill onto the street, according to the San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health Services Division.

Some of the sewage reached a storm drain at the intersection of Morro Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, which leads to the Pacific Ocean.

Warning signs were posted on Eldawayen Ocean Park, the nearest beach access point.

According to the City of Pismo Beach Utilities, the spill was caused by an electrical malfunction that resulted in a pump failure.

City of Pismo Beach Utilities personnel have addressed the issue and are working to clean up the spill.