Wastewater spill in Los Osos contained after quick response

Crews with San Luis Obispo County Public Works responded to a wastewater spill in Los Osos on Friday. Officials say mechanical issues with a sewer air valve for the adjacent lift station triggered the 15,000-gallon wastewater spill near Doris Avenue and Lupine Street.

Wastewater operators and contracted cleanup crews from Fluid Resource Management mobilized quickly to stop the spill from further impacting the area. Workers used sandbags and a vacuum truck.

The cleanup operation wrapped up after midnight. Environmental Health Services personnel were on site to evaluate the spill.

Wastewater Utilities Division Manager, Mladen Bandov, said the incident posed no risk to the public or environment. Warning signs and barriers will remain in place until maintenance crews complete permanent repairs to the faulty equipment on Monday.