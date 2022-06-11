Watch for heat exhaustion and heat stroke in hot weather

With the sun beating down, the shade was everyone's best friend on Friday.

“Yeah, it’s pretty hot and it’s pretty brutal," said Santa Barbara resident, Margot Contolii, who was visiting downtown Paso Robles.

With high temperatures, comes an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

That’s why it’s important to know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

If you see signs of heat-related illness, take action immediately.

😓 Heat exhaustion. Seek a cooler area & rest. Sip cool water.

🚨 Heat stroke. Seek medical attention or call 911.

For more info: https://t.co/4cZ26NX7qf pic.twitter.com/iWOcADauqT — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) June 10, 2022

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, there are some key things to know.

Heat exhaustion can include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, and rapid or weak pulse. In this case, it is important to get to a cool place and drink water.

Heat stroke can include a throbbing headache, no sweating, and loss of consciousness that requires immediate attention and you should call 911.

Places like the public library are offering cooling spaces to the public to come in and take advantage of the AC.

It is open in Paso Robles Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.