WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch Friday at 11:12 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

WATCH:



The rocket will deliver 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The same booster was previously used in eight other missions.

This will be SpaceX's third launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.

If the launch is scrubbed for any reason, a backup launch opportunity is available at 10:58 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.