UPDATE: SpaceX scrubs rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base again

SpaceX scrubbed a Falcon 9 rocket launch once again that was scheduled to launch at 7:29 a.m. on Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

It is now scheduled for Saturday, April 1. A time has not been announced yet.

SpaceX officials say the launch was postponed to allow more time for vehicle preparations.

WATCH:



The launch was originally scheduled for Thursday morning but it was aborted just three seconds before liftoff.

If Saturday's launch takes place as scheduled, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base. This will take place following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX officials say this could result in a sonic boom that people in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may be able to hear.

The booster being used in this launch was previously used for a SpaceX Starlink mission.

The rocket will deliver a batch of satellites from the Space Development Agency into low-Earth orbit. The ten satellites are designed to help the military identify and track missiles.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.