WATCH: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon.

The 57-minute launch window is set to open at 2:19 p.m.

The launch is part of SpaceX's Transporter-8 mission, which is "a dedicated smallsat rideshare mission," according to SpaceX's website. The rocket will carry 72 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

The mission's first stage booster has been used eight previous times. Following stage separation, it is planned to land back at Vandenberg, which could lead to sonic booms.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

If needed, a backup opportunity for the launch is set for Tuesday, June 13, at 2:19 p.m.