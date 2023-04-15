WATCH: SpaceX Transporter-7 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Transporter-7 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:47 p.m. on Friday.

WATCH:



Transporter-7 is SpaceX's seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission.

There are 51 payloads on the Falcon 9 rocket that will lift off from Vandenberg on Friday. According to SpaceX, those payloads include CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles that will deploy spacecraft at a later time.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base. In the past, this has resulted in a sonic boom that can be heard across the region.

The booster being used Friday was used in nine previous missions.

The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed and rescheduled for Thursday night to provide more time for pre-launch checks and for weather conditions to improve. Thursday night, the launch was called off just about 30 seconds before liftoff due to weather constraints.

A live webcast of Friday's launch is scheduled to begin about 10 minutes before liftoff.

