SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:47 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The rocket will deliver 49 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, along with D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier "SCV009 Eclectic Elena."

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The booster being used in this mission has been used in six other missions.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

If the launch is scrubbed Sunday morning, there are backup launch opportunities available at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday and at 8:34 a.m. and 12:31 p.m. on Monday,

