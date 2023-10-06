‘We care about the water quality’: Atascadero Creek undergoes cleaning

Atascadero began its annual Creek Vegetation Management Program in Atascadero Creek Tuesday, removing debris from the last year’s storms.

The program is scheduled to last another four to six days as a local company removes fallen limbs and downed power lines from both Atascadero and Graves creeks.

“We care about keeping the creek [a] nice amenity for the residents here, and we hope this debris removal will really help us prepare for the upcoming storms,” said Atascadero’s Director of Public Works, Nick Debar.

City officials say not only will these efforts help remove debris from the water but also remove potential fire hazards from the creek, as workers remove grasses, weeds, and perform some light pruning.