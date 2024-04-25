WEEKEND EVENTS: Dozens of events this weekend from festivals to fundraisers

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities from Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28.

Multi-Day Events

Santa Maria Strawberry Festival

April 26th through 28th, Santa Maria Fairpark

It is time to celebrate the Central Coast's #1 crop, Strawberries! Friday through Sunday the Santa Maria Fairpark will fill with strawberry tastings, art competitions, carnival rides, performances and more. While there don't miss the chalk art display and classic car show! Gates will be open from noon to 10 p.m. all three days.

Morro Bay Kite Festival

April 26th through 28th, Morro Rock Parking lot and Morro Strand Beach

Soar to new heights at the Morro Bay Kite Festival! Friday night through Sunday hundreds of kites big and small will fill the skies over the Morro Strand Beach. Grab a bite from the vendors plus 500 build your own kite kits will be distributed to kids in attendance.

SLO International Film Festival

April 25th through 30th, Cinemas across San Luis Obispo County

Heads up cinephiles! From April 25th through April 30th venues across SLO County will take part in the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival! Independent artists from ten countries will come together for the 30th film festival, cinema challenges, mixers, judging and more fill the schedule plus make sure to head to Surf Nite at the Freemont Theatre with fun beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

Saturday, April 27th (11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) Sunday, April 28th (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Alameda Park, Santa Barbara

Celebrate Earth Day at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. both days and close at 7:30p.m. Saturday, and 7p.m. Sunday. A green car show, kids corner, live music and a plant forward food court and beer garden will be available. Plus Sunday at noon Alejandra Warren will be presented the Hero Award for her work with Plastic Free Future.

The Big Bounce America

April 26th through 28th, Elings Park, Santa Barbara

The worlds largest bounce house is headed to Santa Barbara this weekend! Eight massive bounce houses, vendors and a DJ will fill the park. The largest stretches over 24,000 sqft. and brings giant slides, ball pits climbing towers and more. Sessions are separated by age group and paid tickets are required for all.

Friday, April 26th

Lompoc Valley Center Anniversary Open House

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lompoc Valley Center

The Lompoc Valley Center is turning 25 years old this weekend, join them in celebrating this milestone Friday at an open house. From 4:30p.m. to 6 p.m. explore the center including the planetarium, chemistry experiments, opening a time capsule and much more. While there visit with firefighters and EMTs.

Saturday, April 27th

The Vintage Rendezvous and Comic Book Expo

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Saturday the Paso Robles Downtown City Park will fill with the 16th annual Vintage Rendezvous and Comic Book Expo! From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, check our vintage motorcycles, electric vehicles, sidecars, comic books, cards, and much more!

PSHH Builder Games

3 p.m. to 7 p.m 1060 Kendall Road, San Luis Obispo

People’s Self-Help Housing is hosting the 2024 Builder Games. Local teams will test their skills building playhouses to benefit Peoples Self Help Housing programs and services. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. check out these talented builders, enjoy barbecue, a DJ and more all emceed by KSBY Daybreak anchor Neil Hebert. The event will take place at the PSHH San Luis Obispo headquarters at 1060 Kendall Road.

Solvang Datsun Roadster Classic

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Solvang, 1st street

The streets of Solvang will fill with classic Datsun Roadsters Saturday for the 37th annual festival! Starting at 8 a.m. renovations, daily drivers, racers and works in progress will fill the festival alongside vendors and enthusiasts. Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m., head to the Veteran's Memorial Hall for the banquet and presentations of the weekend's awards.

Día del Niño Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. San Miguel Park

Join the SLO County Public Libraries Saturday to celebrate Día del Niño at San Miguel Park. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. check out a tide pool aquarium, the SLO Symphony instrument petting zoo, Touch-a-Truck fair and much more all for free.

Taste of SLO Spirit Tasting Fundraiser

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge #322

Taste the wonderful spirits, beers and wines of SLO county at the Taste of SLO Spirit Tasting Fundraiser Saturday from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge #322. Food trucks, live music and cocktail contests will fill the time. Tickets are $55 a person and proceeds go to the Veterans Services Collaborative.

Clutter to Cash Community Yard Sale

8 a.m. Homes and businesses in Templeton

Garage and yard sales will fill Templeton Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and lasting into the afternoon. Residents of the Templeton Community Services District ware embracing the three R's (reduce, reuse and recycle) with this sale. Everything from appliances to sporting equipment will be available. Printed maps will be available starting at noon Friday April 26th.

Sunday, April 28th

SLO County Band Spring Concert

3 p.m. Saint John's Lutheran Church, Arroyo Grande

The San Luis Obispo County Band is presenting its Annual Spring Concert on Sunday. This 3 PM show will be presented at the Saint John’s Lutheran Church, in Arroyo Grande.

WALK for Autism and Resource Fair

Noon to 4 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

The Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center is hosting their 16th Annual WALK for Autism & Resource Fair Sunday and wants you to join! This year's theme is "Neurodiverse Universe" and kicks off at noon, with vendor booths, child friendly activities, information, service providers, games, food, and more. The stroll through San Luis Obispo begins at 2:30 p.m. and the fair lasts until 4 p.m. in San Luis Obispo's Misison Plaza.

