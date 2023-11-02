WEEKEND EVENTS: From smashing Halloween pumpkins to roller disco

This weekend is packed full of fantastic Halloween (and not-so-Halloween) events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, November 3rd through Sunday, November 5th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival

Nov. 1st through 5th Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic

Enjoy five days of world class international and independent comedies, dramas, documentaries and shorts at the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival! Showings of films that explore the themes of Jewish culture and identity began on Wednesday but will continue through Sunday night at the Ensemble Theatre Company off of Victoria Street.

Full details can be found here!

Friday , November 3rd

Art in the Park

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Paso Robles City Park

Take time this weekend to enjoy 145 independent artists as they come together for Art in the Park at the Paso Robles City Park. Saturday booths are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Full information can be found here!

Saturday, November 4th

Let Your Roll Glow - Community Roller Disco

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Colony Park, Atascadero

Roll into Colony Park in Atascadero from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for the Let your Roll Glow - Community Roller Disco! Bring your own skates or rent some at the park, if you are new to roller skating there are free lessons all night!

Full details can be found here!

Pumpkin Smash

1 p.m. to 3 p.m, Corner of Main St. and Broadway, Santa Maria

Turn your Halloween leftovers into some rock and roll fun at the 2nd annual Santa Maria Pumpkin Smash! Community members can bring any size holiday gourd to the corner of Main St. and Broadway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m Saturday. Toss those pumpkins at targets on the pavement for one last smash of Halloween fun before they are composted.

Full details can be found here!

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's

9 a.m. to Noon San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza

Join the nearly 600 participants and 60 teams of walkers Saturday morning for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimers in San Luis Obispo! Registration opens at 9 a.m. in Mission Plaza, the ceremony begings at 10 a.m. and the 5K walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, November 5th

Unity in the Community Concert Series

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. South Bay Community Center, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon of music, eating, drinking and all around merriment at the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos for the Unity in the Community Concert series Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All funds raised will go to the booth nonprofits including a scholarship fund at Morro Bay High School.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast!

Dry air is still sticking around the region leading to chilly mornings and hot afternoons. As we move into the weekend humidity will move up a bit and temps will cool slightly.

Check out your full forecast here!