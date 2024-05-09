What to do on the Central Coast for Mother's Day Weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities from Friday, May 10th through Sunday, May 12th.

Multi-Day Events

Parkfield Bluegrass Festival

May 9th through 12th, Parkfield

Most weekends the population of Parkfield is just 18 but Thursday through Sunday the small town will be filled with the annual Bluegrass Festival. Here is a look at the schedule!

The Raminator Live

Friday May 10th (11am-7pm) and Saturday May 11th (9am-5pm) Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Paso Robles

Check out the Raminator Monster Truck Friday and Saturday at Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Paso Robles. Admission and barbecue are free and make sure to be there on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a live car crush!

Saturday, May 11th

Santa Maria Barbecue Festival

Noon to 4 p.m. Pioneer Park

Santa Maria barbecue is truly iconic and this weekend it will be celebrated at the 6th annual Santa Maria Barbecue Festival! Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Pioneer

Park will host a mouth watering barbecue competition, vendors, music and more.

Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown City Park. Paso Robles

Celebrate the beautiful olive and lavender production of the Central Coast this Saturday at the Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown City Park will fll with tastings, demonstrations displays, live music, vendors and more!

Trans Pride in the Park

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meadow Park, San Luis Obispo

Saturday join Tranz Central Coast and Central Coast Pride in San Luis Obispo's Meadow Park for the Second Annual Trans Pride in the Park! From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the park will fill with live music, vendors, historical exhibits, a roller skate pop-up, drag performances, gender affirming stylists and more!

Cambria Wildfire Preparedness Day

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cambria Veterans Memorial Hall

Get ready for fire season with Saturday during the Cambria Wildfire Preparedness Day! Doors to the Cambria Veterans Memorial Hall open at 9 a.m. and the program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A program of speakers, exhibitors, and of demonstrations will discuss and provide additional information on Cambria’s current risk from wildfire, how to respond should there be a fire, and what residents can do to protect life and property. Attendance at this event is important and may save lives. It also helps Cambria retain its firewise community status. Together, the community can help to ensure the safety of homes and families.

Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society Show and Sale

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Barbara Woman's Club

The Santa Barbara Woman's Club is hosting a succulent society show and sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the club headquarters. Admission is free and sales will include everything from novice to expert level succulents. Local vendors, display tables and a silent auction will be included.

Dutch Oven Dinner

Noon to 6 p.m. 68901 Jolon Road, Lockwood

Check out the 19th Annual Dutch Oven Dinner presented by the Nacitone Foundation Saturday at the Nacitone Museum in Lockwood! The cooking demonstration kicks off at noon and dinner starts at 4 p.m. Stick around for a whole lamb raffle drawing as well as apparel for sale.

Sunday, April 12th

Faerie Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head to the SLO Botanical Garden Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. got a day of free family fun during their Faerie Festival! Nature activities live music, story telling, face painting and more will fill the grounds. Costumes are encouraged!

Mother's Day High Tea and Lunch

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dillidet Adobe & Gardens, San Luis Obispo

Come and celebrate daughters, mothers, sisters, aunties, and grandmothers while experiencing the British tradition of high tea. High tea and lunch will be served at noon at the Dillidet Adobe and Gardens in San Luis Obispo. A selection of silent auction items, including a lovely, cultured freshwater pearl necklace, will offer the chance to take home more than memories. Tickets cost $75 per person and may be purchased at historycenterslo.org.

Sunshine is the story with warm temps expected for this weekend! Some offshore winds are expected each afternoon balanced by some early morning coastal fog.

