Weekend Roundup 8-25 to 8-27

Here is a look at some of the events going on across the Central Coast from Friday, August 25th through Sunday, August 27th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

2023 Pinedorado Days Follies "The Music Man Who Came to Cambria"

August 25th through 27th and September 1st through 3rd, each day at 7 p.m. Cambria Veterans Memorial Building

You may not hear 76 trombones but it is sure to be a spectacle this weekend at the 2023 Pinedorado Days Follies as they present "The Music Man Who Came to Cambria". This amusing take on the classic musical will be retold featuring the village of Cambria. The curtain will go up at the Veterans Memorial Building Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Stone Soup Music Festival

August 26th and 27th Ramona Garden Park, Grover Beach

The music is turning up Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Grover beach at the Stone Soup Music Festival. Bring your lawn chair and dancing shoes to enjoy the music, vendors, games and a kids zone. Sunday morning bring the four legged friends for the Mardi Paws Parade.

Full details can be found here!

Mountain Men at La Purisma Mission

August 25th through August 26th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , La Purisma Mission Lompoc

Join the buckskin clad members of the American Mountain Men Saturday and Sunday at the La Purisma Mission in Lompoc. Learn cooking, leather working, rope making and many more skills from the mountain men. On Saturday get double the fun as Mission Life Days will bring more demonstrations on what it took to live at the mission in the 18th century.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Indie Film Fest

August 26th and 27th 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Alhecama Theatre

Come celebrate the art of cinema at the historic Alhecama Theater in downtown Santa Barbara Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy a wide range of films all produced by independent and youth filmmakers.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, August 25th

Concerts in the Plaza

San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza, 5-8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continues Friday with Moonshiner Collective from 6-8 p.m. Opener Miss Leo will take the stage from 5-6 p.m.

Full information on the bands and the concert series can be found here!

Saturday, August 26th

RnB Rewind

Madonna Meadows, Noon to 8 PM

Saturday the Madonna Meadows take it back in time at the RnB Rewind presented by Welcome to the 805. Get there early for a pre-show party with food. vendors and more from Noon to three p.m. and from 3 to 8 six artists will preform live and bring the best of RnB to the Central Coast.

Full details can be found here!

Pacific Pride festival

Chase Palm Park, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrate pride at the beach this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. This free event is open to all ages and will feature music, arts, health and wellness, social justice and more!

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

Absolutely beautiful conditions are expected across the region this weekend. Some cloud cover each morning will transition to much warmer interior valley temps. Check out your full forecast here.