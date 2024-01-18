WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Featured restaurants, food themed films and mariachi

Here is a look at the weekend events across our region from Friday, January 19th through Sunday, January 21st!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Indies and Eats

Palm Theatre January 10th through February 25th Showings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Enjoy the perfect pairing of dinner and a movie Wednesday's Saturday's and Sunday's until Febuary 25th! The historic Palm Theatre is partnering up with Ox and Anchor to offer a dinner before their food themed films every Wendesday, Saturday and Sunday through February.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Restaurant Week

January, 12th through 21st

Celebrate the wonderful food of San Luis Obispo during SLO Restaurant Week from Friday, January 12th through Sunday, the 21st. Participating local establishments will offer guests "perfect pairings" only available this week. Plus participants can enter to win a grand prize and are eligible to participate in the "eat local bonus" program through the SLO Chamber of Commerce.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks

January 21st through February 3rd

The culinary and wine bountys of the Santa Ynez Valley is on display from Sunday, January 21st through Saturday, February 3rd for Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks! Nearly 30 restaurants will showcase pre-set menus plus 30 more tasting rooms all with special offers.

Full details can be found here!

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles

January, 19th and 21st, Santa Barbara

Enjoy music from America's first all-female mariachi band this weekend in Santa Barbara. The Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles will perform for free Friday night at 7 p.m. at Isla Vista Elementary and Sunday night at 6 p.m. at The Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Full details can be found here!

Charlotte's Web

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from January 12th through 28th

Step into a beloved classic at the Santa Maria Civic Theatre this weekend during their production of Charlotte's Web. Friday and Saturday's shows begin at 7 p.m. or catch the Sunday Matinee at 1:30 p.m. this weekend and next weekend.



Friday, January 19th 2024 - 07:00 PM

Saturday, January 20th 2024 - 07:00 PM

Sunday, January 21st 2024 - 01:30 PM

Friday, January 26th 2024 - 07:00 PM

Saturday, January 27th 2024 - 07:00 PM

Sunday, January 28th 2024 - 01:30 PM

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, January 20th

Veterans Resource Fair

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oceano Elks Lodge

Veterans of South San Luis Obispo County are invited to a pop-up resource fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oceano Elks Lodge. 20 vendors will will make up this "one stop shop" for veterans to get any help that they may need. A free hot dog lunch will also be provided for veterans and their families.

Full details can be found here!

Coffee with the Cats

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Woods Humane Society North County, Atascadero

Grab your coffee with a side of adorable cats Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woods Humane Society North County Catery in Atascadero. Their Coffee with the Cats event will feature coffee from the Human Bean, vendors, and cat-themed crafts!

Full details can be found here!

Under Water Parks Days Festival - Free Admission

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sea Center on Stearns Warf, Santa Barbara

Celebrate the underwater wonders of the Central Coast at the Sea Center on Stearns Warf in Santa Barbara this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during their Underwater Parks Day Festival! Admission will be free to all not only for their permanent exhibits but for special demonstrations, crafts and story times throughout the day.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast!

It is going to be a bit of a soggy weekend across the Central Coast with off and on showers beginning Friday evening and lasting through Monday afternoon.

Here is a look at our forecast!

