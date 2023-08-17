Weekend Roundup: from National Honey Bee Day to Crusin' Weekend

Here is a look at some of the events going on across the Central Coast from Friday, August 18th through Sunday, August 20th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Wine & Fire Weekend 2023

August 17th through 20th, Santa Rita Hills AVA

Join the wine producers of the Santa Rita Hills American Viticulture Area for their Wine & Fire weekend. Wineries from Lompoc to Buellton will showcase their products as well as local specialties. The fun kicks off thursday night with the Barn Party kick off and will continue through Sunday.

Crusin' Weekend in Atascadero

August 18th and 19th, Downtown Atascadero

It's time for Crusin' Weekend in Downtown Atascadero. The celebration kicks off Friday night with the Hot El Camino Cruise Nite, continues Saturday with the Mid State Cruizers Car Show and ends with the live music scattered around downtown Saturday night for the 7th annual Dancing in the Streets.

St. Anthony Celebration of Pismo Beach

August 18th through 21st, Pismo Beach

Friday through Monday join Pismo Beach celebrating the St. Anthony and the Portugese traditions celebrating St. Anthony's Fiesta. This year the organization is celebrating its 65th anniversary in Pismo Beach and will bring a weekend of worship, dancing and food. The parade will kick off at 9:30 am Sunday Morning from Pismo Pier and will make its way t the St. Anthony grounds.

The San Salvador Returns

Morro Bay South T Pier, August 8th through 20th

Step back in time in Morro Bay aboard a replica of the San Salvador, the 16th century vessel owned by Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo. Though August 20th step aboard and discover stories of exploration and the early encounters with Salinan Tribal members who call Morro Bay home.

Friday, August 18th

Concerts in the Plaza

San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza, 5-8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continues Friday with Zongo All Stars from 6-8 p.m. Opener Dave Tate will take the stage from 5-6 p.m.

Saturday, August 19th

Pop-Up Cambria Veterans Resource Fair

American Legion post located at 1000 Main St, Cambria, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office (VSO), Cambria American Legion Post #432, and Cambria American Legion Post #432 Auxiliary are hosting family friendly pop-up resource fair and pancake breakfast for Veterans and their families along the Northern Coast of SLO County. Resources including financial, medical, employment, and housing assistance and counseling, VA resources, local food banks, senior, mental health and other general resources for Veterans and their families.

Admission is free; however, The American Legion will be selling a pancake breakfast for $10 that includes eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee. The County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office will purchase breakfast for the first 40 Veterans that visit our booth.

SLO Tour de SRAM

4720 Allene Way, SLO 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Heads up cycling enthusiasts! Saturday from 3 to 7 pm join together at the SRAM offices in San Luis Obispo for am evening of fun to benefit World Bicycle Relief. The Tour de SRAM will feature tours of the engineering and prototype facility, a silent auction as well as Tacos and drinks.

National Honey Bee Day Celebration

Flying Goat Cellars, Lompoc 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate polinators Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flying Goat Cellars. Local experts on beekeeping will give attendees a peek into the life of bees with an observation hive and honey tasting.

This is also part of the Wine & Fire Weekend Celebration with the Santa Rita Hills Wine Alliance.

Goleta Dam Dinner

Lake Los Carneros, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grab your picnic basket and head out to the Lake Los Carneros Dam from 4 to 7 pm Saturday for the Annual Goleta Dam Dinner. Local music, and face painting will be featured alongside the tables and chairs for a great night with the Goleta community.

Sunday August 20th

Rod and Hammer Ranch Whiskey Fest

SLO Brew Rock, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday SLO Brew Rock will transform into the Rod and Hammer Ranch for a whiskey festival. The event is free to attend for those 21 and over and wil feature the gems of the SLO Stills as well as feature live music, country themed activities and food!

Forecast

Cooler and much more manageable temperatures are expected for the weekend and will make for a picture perfect start to the weekend Friday with mild temps and sunshine continuing for Saturday. Sunday the pattern is set to change as the remnants of Hurricane Hillary will push into the region. Winds and some scattered showers are expected to push in by evening and become significant into Monday.