WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Holiday events kick off this weekend across the Central Coast

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, November 24th through Sunday, November 26th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Central Coast Craft Fair

SLO Vets Hall Friday and Saturday November 24th and 25th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are looking for unique and handmade treasures for Christmas gifts check out the Central Coast Craft Fair! Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SLO Vets Hall local artisans will showcase their handmade jewelry, pottery, textiles and more!

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Julefest

November 24th through January 6th

Celebrate the holday season the Danish way at this years Solvang Julefest! The month long celebration kicks off Friday with the first Light & music shows and, Nisser Adventures of the season. Through January 6th events will be nonstop to create holiday cheer!

Full details can be found here!

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday Nights through December 30th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights and Friday and Saturday nights will be illuminated at the SLO Botanical Garden through December 30th. From 5-8 p.m. live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and more will be available.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, November 24th

Santa's House and Holiday Plaza Opening Day

Noon Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Watch Santa ride into San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza Friday at noon to open Santas Village and all the holiday fun in the plaza. Santa will arrive via firetruck and enjoy a live performace from the SLO County Band.

Full details can be found here!

Light up the Plaza

5 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

The holiday lights in mission plaza will switch on at 5 p.m. Friday night. Celebrate this official start of the holiday season with photo opportunities, live music and all the holiday decorations.

Full details can be found here!

Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Downtown City Park, Paso Robles, Ceremony begins at 5:30, Mrs. Claus lights the downtown

Join Mrs. Claus and the Paso Robles community to light up downtown for the holidays! The community will gather at the downtown city park bandstand at 5:30 and Mrs. Claus will flip the switch to illumunate the trees at 6 p.m. The party will keep going with music, speeches, candlelight caroling, elves and even the Grinch will make an appearance into the evening.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, November 25th

Holiday Bazaar

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles

Get your holiday shopping going while helping out a good cause Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Bazaar benefiting the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO). 30 local vendors will fill the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles. While there donations of towels, jackets, blankets, bedding, and sleeping bags will be accepted for use by ECHO residents.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, November 26th

Santa Maria Valley Wedding and Quince Showcase

Santa Maria Fairpark, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Do you have a wedding or Quinceanera coming up soon, if so head to the Santa Maria Fairpark Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Santa Maria Valley wedding and Quince Showcase. Enjoy door prizes, food and dessert samples, a gown and party fashion show and more the 30 event vendors.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast!

Check out your full forecast here!