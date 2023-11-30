WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Holiday festivities & lighted parades across the Central Coast

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, December 1st through Sunday, December 3rd.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Solvang Julefest

November 24th through January 6th

Celebrate the holday season the Danish way at this years Solvang Julefest! The month long celebration kicks off Friday with the first Light & music shows and, Nisser Adventures of the season. Through January 6th events will be nonstop to create holiday cheer!

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday Nights through December 30th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights and Friday and Saturday nights will be illuminated at the SLO Botanical Garden through December 30th. From 5-8 p.m. live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and more will be available.

Friday, December 1st

Light up the Downtown

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Atascadero Sunken Gardens

Kick off the holiday season in Atascadero Friday night in the Sunken Gardens for the Light up the Downtown celebration! From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. holiday musical performances will fill the gardens with cheer ahead of the lights turning on for the first time this year! Free hay hides and hot chocolate will be available for kids of all ages.

Downtown Holiday Parade

7 p.m. Downtown San Luis Obispo

Prepare to be dazzled Friday night for the Downtown Holiday Parade as floats snake their way through San Luis Obispo from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year the theme is 'Out of this World' and the 90 floats will encorporate the galactic theme. Plus head to the corner of Chorro and Monterey for comentary by our very own Neil Hebert!

Lompoc Valley Childrens Christmas Season Parade

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Lompoc

Lompoc will be "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" Friday for the Children's Christmas Season Parade! From 6 to 8 p.m. floats will begin on H Street, proceed onto ocean Ace and finish up the parade on I Street. Keep the holiday spirit going with the lighting of the community Christmas Tree in Centennial Park.

Saturday, December 2nd

Grover Beach Holiday Parade

West Grand Ave. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Holiday spirit will be in abundance Saturday for the Grover Beach Holiday parade! At 10 a.m. community floats will head down West Grand Ave towards Ramona Garden Park. Stick around after the parade for Santa's workshop, a holiday market where finding the perfect gift from your family won't be a struggle.

Olde Fashioned Christmas

Los Olivos, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season the "olde fashioned" way in Los Olivos Saturday duing their Olde Fashioned Christmas Celebration. Visit open houses, experience snow, get fun photos, treats and experiences at downtown buisnesses. Gather around the community Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. for the official tree lighting as well as the chance to grab cookies and cocoa.

Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade

Morro Bay Embarcadero, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Holiday spirit takes to the water Saturday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. for the Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade! Gather along the Embarcadero from Tidelands Park to the Rock. Before the parade grab some hot chocolate and meet Santa by the T pier starting at 5:30 p.m.

Santa Maria Parade of Lights

5:20 p.m. Broadway, from Enos to Main St.

Celebrate the lights that make the holiday season so magical Saturday night at the Santa Maria Parade of Lights. Floats will make their way up Broadway from Enos to Main Street beginning promptly at 5:20 p.m. Awards will be given to the best use of lights, best band and best marching group!

Goleta Old Town Holiday Parade

Hollister Ave. From Orange to Kinman 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More holiday parade fun is headed to Goleta Saturday night for the Goleta Old Town Holiday Parade! Parades will take Hollister Ave. from Orange to Kinman as part of the holiday spectacular that runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Holiday Musical Walk Around the Lake

Atascadero Lake, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Take a festive walk around Atascadero Lake Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with carolers, community singing, holiday decorations and more!

Sunday, December 3rd

Buellton Winter Fest

Village Park 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

20 tons of snow will turn Buellton's Village Park into a Winter Wonderland Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Vendors, music and the Christmas tree lighting will make for a great close to the weekend!

Arroyo Grande Holiday Parade and Jingle Bell Dash

Village of Arroyo Grande, Jingle Bell Dash begins at 4:30 p.m. Parade begins at 5 p.m.

Bells will be ringing in the Village of Arroyo Grande Sunday for the Jingle Bell Dash. Partiipants will tie a jingle bell to their shoes and make their way through the village ahead of the Holiday Parade that kicks off at 5 p.m.

Deck the Halls with Harmony

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing arts Center at Cuesta College.

Deck the halls with harmony Sunday from 3 to 5 pm at the Harold J Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College. Cheerful holiday works featuring the brass section are sure to please, plus take part in the sing-a-long to close out the concert!

Forecast!

Despite temps staying on the chilly side abundant sunshine will make for a great weekend!

