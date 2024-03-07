WEEKEND ROUNDUP: International Women's Day plus a ladybug release

A lot is going on this weekend across our Central Coast communities. Here's a look at some of the events taking place from Friday, March 8th through Sunday, March 10th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

At Her Table

March 1st through 10th, venues around San Luis Obispo County

Women's History Month kicks off right with ten days of At Her Table events. 200 local businesses will join together for 40 events celebrating women entrepreneurs in San Luis Obispo County. Symposiums, dinners, classes and tours will fill your calendar from Friday, March, 1st through the 10th.

Full details can be found here!

Women Winemakers and Culinarians Celebration

March 6th through 10th Santa Ynez Valley

Santa Barbara County has nearly double the global average for female winemakers and this weekend they are celebrating that achievement during the Women Winemakers and Culinarians Celebration from March 6th through 10th. Friday night attend the Ships and She-nanagans soiree from 6 to 10 p.m at Fess Parker Winery. Saturday attend the Grand Tasting at 27 wines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and finally Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon attend the Bubbly Brunch at Mattei's Tavern.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

March 8th through 10th 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Earl Warren Showgrounds

Marvel at beautiful flower displays and delight in exotic orchids from around the world this weekend at the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show! From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday the Earl Warren Showgrounds will fill with orchid enthusiasts. Plus come back in the evening for the Orchids after dark event from 6 to 9 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, March 8th

International Women's Day Celebration

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Atascadeo City Hall/Sunken Gardens

Head to the Atascadeo Sunken Gardens this Friday night for the first ever International Women's Day Fireworks Celebration! From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. honor the women in your life by learning more about the Women's republic during a tour of the Courthouse followed by live music, local food and beverage options and fireworks at 7 p.m. This event is part of the At Her Table festival that continues to run through March 10th including the At Her Table Street Festival on Entrada Ave in Atascadero from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, March 9th

Grover Beach Library Book Sale

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Grover Beach Library

There is a book for everyone at the first Grover Beach Library Book Sale of the year! Thousands of books from every genre have been saved all year and will be for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grover Beach Library, one block north of West Grand Ave. Plus the bag sale starts at 1:30 for a chance to stock up even more on books for everyone.

Full details can be found here!

Friendship Through Dance Giving Gala

5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. SLO Veterans Hall

Support local performers while having a great time Saturday night at the Friendship through Dance Giving Gala! From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. the SLO Veterans Hall will host this annual fundraiser that will feature dinner, live entertainment from local performing groups as well as a silent auction and raffle.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, March 10th

Baywood 5K Super Run

9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Los Osos Middle School

Come show off your Super Hero running powers at Baywood's 2nd annual 5K. Sunday morning check in begins at 9 a.m. at the Los Osos Middle School, a free, winner free 100 yard dash kicks off at 9:40 ahead of the 10 a.m. start to the 5K race. Stick around for breakfast and the announcement of the winners with fun lasting to 11:30 a.m. All ages are welcome and proceeds go to the Baywood Elementary PTA.

Full details can be found here!

Ladybug Festival

SLO Botanical Garden 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is ready to release thousands of ladybugs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Ladybug Festival! No tickets are needed during this free family day event with nature games, crafts, fun facts and more!

Full details can be found here!

The Monday Club's 63rd Annual Fine Arts Awards Competition

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 1815 Monterey St. San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo's young performers sure do have a lot of talent! This Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. high school finalists will compete in The Monday Club's 63rd Annual Fine Arts Awards Competition! Live jazz, classical music, and art exhibits will be presented at the Monday Club headquarters off of Monterey Ave.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

We have a beautiful weekend in store with sunshine, calm winds and warming temps! Get out to one of these wonderful events to enjoy it!

Full details on your forecast can be found here!

