WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Lunar new year and film festivals plus more this weekend

There is a lot going on this weekend across our Central Coast communities. Here is a look at the weekend events across our region from Friday, February 9th through Sunday, February 11th!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Cambria Film Festival

Cambria Center for the Arts, February 8th through 11th

It's all about romance this year at the Cambria Film Festival! From Thursday, February 8th through Sunday, February 11th 60 independent films will show off the best in shorts, features, and documentaries centered around the themes of love. All four days shows begin at the Cambria Center for the Arts at 10 a.m. and continue with show times through 9 p.m.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

February 7th through 17th

The 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is here! From February 7th through 17th the Arlington Theatre on State Street in Santa Barbara will host a lineup of star-studded films, panels, and award ceremonies. If you haven't scored a ticket yet there are free filmmaker seminars and free daily film screenings throughout the festival.

Garagiste Festival-Southern Exposure

February 9th and 10th, Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall

The Central Coast is known for our amazing wineries and tasting rooms but this weekend it is time to sample some of the rarest wines in our region at the Garagiste Festival - Southern Exposure. Friday and Saturday the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall 37 small batch and reserve wineries will offer tastings, alongside vendors and musical guests.

Indies and Eats

Palm Theatre January 10th through February 25th Showings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Enjoy the perfect pairing of dinner and a movie Wednesday Saturday and Sundays until February 25th! The historic Palm Theatre is partnering up with Ox and Anchor to offer dinner before their food-themed films every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday through February.

Saturday, February 10th

Lunar New Year - Palm Street Block Party

11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. 800 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo

Celebrate the lunar new year this Saturday at the Palm Street Block Party! From 11 a.m, to 6:45 p.m. the 800 block of Palm Street will transform into an all out party with activity booths, performances, ceremonies and more in the heart of San Luis Obispo's Chinatown Historic District. Plus for even more fun be there at 2:30 for a celebration of the the iconic Ah Louis Store turning 150 years old!

Year of the Dragon Festival

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park

Saturday is the Lunar New Year and the start of the year of the dragon! Head to El Presidio Park in Santa Barbara from 4p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Year of the Dragon Festival! Enjoy free activity booths, food, live cultural performances and shop local AAPI artisans and small businesses at the outdoor Dragon Market.

2-1-1 Community Day Celebration

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Minami Community Center, Santa Maria



A single call to 2-1-1 in Santa Barbara County can connect you to resources county-wide, but it doesn't even take a call on Saturday. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. it is time for the 2-1-1 Community Day Celebration at the Minami Community Center in Santa Maria. More than 50 community organizations will come together for a day of health and human resources, raffle prizes, food kids activities, haircuts and more!

Forecast

Sunny skies and warming temperatures will headline our weekend forecast! Get out there and enjoy it, especially after all the hectic weather the last few weeks brought!

