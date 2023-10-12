WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Pioneer Day, Airfest, family fun and more events this weekend

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the things going on from Friday, October 13th through Sunday, October 15th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Central Coast Airfest

Santa Maria Airport, Saturday October 14th through October 15th

Central Coast Airfest is back for another wonderful weekend at the Santa Maria Airport. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aerobatic performers, military demos, and the Planes of Fame Warbirds will be featured alongside food trucks, a beer garden and many family friendly activities! If you can't wait, a practice show and afterburner will begin Friday at noon through 6 p.m.

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

October 1st through 31st

It’s a Halloween tradition in its 15th year, and it’s more popular than ever. Check out 175+ creative scarecrows scatered throughout the village of Cambria. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October, a documentary on the Cambria Scarecrow Festival will be playing at the Cambria Center for the Arts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It was produced by a local filmmaker after she followed the entire festival’s process from start to finish in 2022. The festival is hosting the Salute to Scarecrows fundraiser on Saturday, October 28th from 6-8 p.m.

Open Studios Art Tour

San Luis Obispo County October 14th and 15th, and October 21st and 22nd

Take a peak inside the world of art this weekend during the Open Studios Art Tour of San Luis Obispo County. Saturday and Sunday this week and next week artisans and crafters across the county will open up their studios to showcase their art and share their processes. 150 local artists are participating this year.

Saturday, October 14th

Pioneer Day

Downtown Paso Robles 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join a tradition 93 years in the making at the Paso Robles Pioneer Day! Horse drawn wagons, marching bands, children's pet shows and more will fill Paso Robles city park begining at 7 a.m. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and events last into the afternoon.

Maritime Family Fun Day

1210 Embarcadero, Morro Bay 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate Morro Bay's maritime history and identity Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Family Fun Day! The maritime museum will host a full day of fish painting, knot tying, sandcastle building and more!

Avila Beach Children's Buisness Fair

191 San Miguel St, Avila Beach. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Support some of the Central Coast's youngest entrepreneurs Saturday at the 3rd annual Avila Beach Children's Business Fair. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. San Miguel St. will host more than 75 booths run by kids starting their own startup businesses!

Out of the Darkness Walk

Goleta Beach, Check in and ceremony 9 a.m, Walk begins at 10 a.m.

Help to bring light to our communities at the Goleta Beach Out of the Darkness Walk Saturday morning. The morning kicks off with a ceremony and check in beginning at 9 a.m, and walkers will head out at 10 a.m. This nationwide initiative raises funds and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Arts and Crafts Fair

Cambria Pines Lodge 11 a.m, to 4 p.m.

Join the Cambria Neighbors Club this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cambria Pines Lodge for an arts and crafts fair! 70+ vendors will bring handmade cards, driftwood creations, jewlery, and much more. Dont miss out on seasonal decorations to get in the holiday Spirit!

Santa Barbara Vintners Festival

Vega Vineyard and Farm, Noon to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the wines and viticulturists of Santa Barbara County at the 39th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival Saturday at Vega Vineyard. From Noon to 4 p.m. attendees can taste over 50 local wines and savor regional cuisine from dozens of restaurants, chefs and food producers.

Forecast!

This weekend will be beautiful with comfortable conditions through the region. Friday night through much of Saturday there will be significant cloud cover and some added winds. Thankfully Sunday the cold front that will ring us those "not optimal" conditions will move east leaving behind a significant warmup into next week.

