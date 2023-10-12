WAVES AHEAD: despite calmer winds, waves will be slow to calm

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday conditions will be beautiful as high pressure takes over the forecast. This will bring warmer and calmer conditions through the day but the aspect that will be more immediate to notice is our stark lack of marine influence.

There are no concerns for marine influence and fog for the morning commute.

An active weather pattern in the PacNW a few days ago produced some strong winds over the ocean and those waves have been arriving on the Central Coast. 8-12ft breakers are likely into Thursday afternoon at 3 pm and a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Winds will turn offshore early Thursday for the Central Coast and this should drive temps into the 80s for the coastal valleys and interior, with beaches in the 60s and 70s and the Southcoast in the 70s to nearly 80.

The current weather pattern features an exiting trough of low pressure, but it will be replaced by a ridge of high pressure for Thursday and Friday which will boost temperatures.

There is a low-pressure system and cold front hitting the West Coast on Saturday: not much will happen locally but temperatures should dip a few degrees from Friday's highs, but again boost on Sunday. No rain is likely in this forecast. It's just a little bit of a mini roller coaster.

The 8 to 14 day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center continues to advertise a warm California.

Have a wonderful Thursday Central Coast!