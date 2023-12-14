WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Surfing Santas and holiday harmonies this weekend

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, December 8th through Sunday, December 10th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Santa Ynez Valley Holiday Lights Festival

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, Weekends from December 1st through 17th

There is still one more weekend to check out the holiday lights at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy this one-of-a-kind lighted display including falling snow, photos with Santa, and a holiday marketplace!

Full details can be found here!

Solvang Julefest

November 24th through January 6th

Celebrate the holiday season the Danish way at this year's Solvang Julefest! The month-long celebration kicks off Friday with the first Light & music shows and, Nisser Adventures of the season. Through January 6th events will be nonstop to create holiday cheer!

Full details can be found here!

Nature Nights at the SLO Botanical Garden

Friday and Saturday Nights through December 30th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

It is the season of holiday lights and Friday and Saturday nights will be illuminated at the SLO Botanical Garden through December 30th. From 5-8 p.m. live music, holiday performances, culinary treats and more will be available.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, December 15th

Downtown Holiday Music

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. State Street Promenade 600 block to 1100 Block, Santa Barbara

Enjoy festive music and dancing Friday night on State Street in Santa Barbara! From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. four bands will bring festive fun to the 600 to 1100 blocks of the State Street Promenade. More than 60 musicians will be featured in the Candlelit concert on the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art!

600 Block: Line Dancing in front of Night Lizard (607 State St.) from 5-8pm

800 Block: Live Music in front of 33 Jewels (818 State St.) from 5:30-7:30pm

900 Block: Salsa Dancing in front of Cali-Forno Pizzeria (905 State St.) from 5-8pm

1100 Block: The Prime Time Band (53 people) will be performing on the top of the steps of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (1130 State St.)

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, December 16th

Open Santa Surf Contest & Costume Contest

Pismo Beach 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take your holiday spirit to the beach on Saturday for the 5th annual AmpSurf Santa Surf and Christmas Costume Contest! Pismo Beach will fill with holiday costumes, surfing, milk and cookies! The costume contest kicks off at 8 am with the surf contest to follow!

Full details can be found here!

Holiday Magic at the Zoo

Charles Paddock Zoo, Atascadero 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The animals at the Charles Paddock Zoo are getting ready for some holiday magic of their own this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zookeepers will be stepping in as Santa's elves to get gifts to all the animals. Plus Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by to welcome attendees.

Here is a look at the schedule of when the animals will be receiving their gifts!

10:15 am - Meerkats

10:30 am – Spider Monkey

10:45 am – Mongoose Lemur

11:00 am – Tiger

11:30 am – Binturongs

11:45 am - Marmoset

12:00 am – Aldabra Tortoise

12:15 pm – Red Fronted Macaws

12:30 pm – Giant Anteater

12:45 pm - Seriema

Full details can be found here!

Christmas Holiday Show - Do You Hear What I Hear?

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Allan Hancock College Boyd Concert Hall

Sing along to all of your holiday favorites Saturday at the Allan Hancock College Christmas Holiday Show - "Do You Hear What I Hear?" The concert kicks off in the brand new Boyd Concert Hall at 2 p.m. lasting through 3:30 p.m. Special guests include Coastal Voices, Central Coast Harmony and Young Voices of Santa Maria!

Full details can be found here!

Holiday Festival

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Harold Miossi Hall at the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

One of the most classic pieces of holiday music is coming to the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center Saturday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Handel's Messiah will feature sing-along choruses as well as the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast!

More 70s are expected with a few clouds Friday and Saturday but conditions will change quickly as a cold front pushes into the region. This will bring cooler temps and rain.

Check out your full forecast here!