WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Wine waves and winter wonders this weekend on the Central Coast

Here is a look at the weekend events across our region from Friday, January 26th through Sunday, January 28th!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Cambria Art and Wine Festival

January 26th, 27th and 28th

San Luis Obispo County's north coast will light up for the Cambria Art and Wine Festival this weekend! Friday Saturday and Sunday check out art shows and wine tastings at the Cambria Veterans Hall, Center for the Arts, and Historical Museum. Local businesses will get in on the fun plus attendees can win raffle prizes.

SLO CAL Open - Pismo Beach

January 22nd through January 28th at Pismo Beach and Pismo Beach Pier

It isn't too late to check out the world-class surfers competing this weekend at the SLOCAL Open at Pismo Beach. Each day until Sunday watch men's and women's divisions as they compete in the World Surf League and for nearly 70 thousand dollars in prizes. Sunday night head to Vespera Resort from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. for the closing Sunset Party!

Indies and Eats

Palm Theatre January 10th through February 25th Showings at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Enjoy the perfect pairing of dinner and a movie Wednesday Saturday and Sundays until February 25th! The historic Palm Theatre is partnering up with Ox and Anchor to offer dinner before their food-themed films every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday through February.

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks

January 21st through February 3rd

The culinary and wine bountys of the Santa Ynez Valley is on display from Sunday, January 21st through Saturday, February 3rd for Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks! Nearly 30 restaurants will showcase pre-set menus plus 30 more tasting rooms all with special offers.

Charlotte's Web

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from January 12th through 28th

Step into a beloved classic at the Santa Maria Civic Theatre this weekend during their production of Charlotte's Web. Friday and Saturday's shows begin at 7 p.m. or catch the Sunday Matinee at 1:30 p.m. this weekend and next weekend.



Friday, January 26th 2024 - 07:00 PM

Saturday, January 27th 2024 - 07:00 PM

Sunday, January 28th 2024 - 01:30 PM

Saturday, January 27th

Fly Me to The Moon

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. First Christian Church with the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society

Ignite the joy of music at a free concert by the Santa Maria Philharmonic Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at First Christian Church. This show, titled "Fly Me to The Moon" will start with a live demonstration of each family of instruments before diving into a multimedia show featuring the works of Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, and Williams.

Trapeze Showcase

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Plaza Vera Cruz, Santa Barbara

Check out the high fliers Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m, at Plaza Vera Cruz in Santa Barbara. Aha! and Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. will partner up for an evening of trapeze, learning, tacos and mentorship.

Legacy 2

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Edwards Community Center

Local 805 boxers are set to compete against fighters from across California and Nevada. Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. head to the Edwards Community Center in Santa Maria for an evening of entertainment, food and prizes.

Sunday, January 28th

Snow Leopard Festival/Sledding at the Zoo

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Zoo



A rare blizzard is headed to the Santa Barbara Zoo this Sunday as 80 tons of snow will me for a great day of sledding and snowy play! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Snow Leopard Festival will feature the majestic snow leopards playing in the snow plus sledding for kids 2 to 12.

Cinderella

6:30 p.m. Lompoc Civic Theatre Auditorium

Head into a fairy tale at the Lompc Civic Theatre Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for Cinderella! BBT Dance and Performing arts students will show off what they have worked on with great showcases of ballet, hip hop, jazz, acting and singing.

Nipomo Wedding Games 2024

Dana-Powers House

Heads up Central Coast wedding vendors, it's time for the 2024 Wedding Games! Head to the Dana-Powers House in Nipomo Sunday at Noon to watch or participate as vendors from across the region compete in games such as ultimate bouquet toss, cake eating and the isle gauntlet. Sign up to get assigned a team, and don't forget to wear your team color and bring that competitive spirit!

Forecast!

This weekend will be beautiful across the region with highs climbing into the 70s amid abundant sunshine!

Here is a look at our forecast!