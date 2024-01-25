Sunshine begins today, temps are set to climb into the weekend ahead

Good morning Central Coast!

Good news is on the horizon! We can finally say goodbye to the rain for the rest of the week, leaving behind small yet noticeable accumulations across the region. Click here for a look at your rainfall accumulations!

Dense fog this morning is going to limit visibility this morning and causing some light drizzle as well. Take it slow on the roads.

Temps today are going to climb slightly, paired with sunshine it is going to be a great day!

Now, let's shift our focus to the waves. A high surf advisory is in effect for our western beaches until 4 p.m. Friday. Be prepared for impressive breaking waves ranging from 8 to 12 feet, accompanied by perilous rip currents. Morning high tides may result in minor coastal flooding. For participants in the SLO CAL Open, prioritize safety.

Thursday will also bring a moderate breeze of around 15 mph in the afternoon and night to the Inland Central Coast of San Luis Obispo County. Fortunately, no wind advisories are in effect, so no major impacts are expected.

Through the weekend we are in store for some wonderful conditions. 70s and sunshine for this weekend and into early next week.

Once we get to Wednesday though, things are set to change. An active pattern will head to the West Coast and bring the chance for heavy rain. This is a long way out but as far as I am seeing right now, models are in agreement that several strong atmospheric river systems will push onshore and bring the potential for significant impacts.

Have a great day Central Coast!