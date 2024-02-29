WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Women's history month kicks off plus dinosaur adventures

A lot is going on this weekend across our Central Coast communities. Here's a look at some of the events taking place from Friday, March 1st Sunday, March 3rd!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

At Her Table

March 1st through 10th, venues around San Luis Obispo County

Women's History Month kicks off right with ten days of At Her Table events. 200 local business will join together for 40 events celebrating women entrepreneurs in San Luis Obispo County. Symposiums, dinners, classes and tours will fill your calendar from Friday March, 1st through 10th.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Jazz Guitar Fest

March 1st through 3rd, Cambria Pines Lodge

It will be a guitar players dream weekend in Cambria for the first ever Central Coast Jazz Guitar Festival! Friday through Sunday the Cambria Pines Lodge will host classes, concerts, exhibitors, jam sessions and more!

Full details can be found here!

Dinosaur Adventure

9 a.m, to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2nd and Sunday, March 3rd, Santa Maria Fairpark

Head to the Santa Maria Fairpark Saturday and Sunday for the Dinosaur Adventure! From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. realistic life-sized dinosaurs will fill the Fairpark alongside Jurassic Scooters, themed obstacle courses and even opportunities to ride the dinosaurs.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, March 2nd

Bartok and Beethoven - SLO Symphony

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PACSLO

The San Luis Obispo Symphony is ready for an evening of music from local violin virtuoso Gilles Apap. He will feature within Beethoven's Violin Concerto and Bartok's Rhapsody #1. Head to PACSLO from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday for the full performance, plus the No Ties Allowed rehearsal will take place at 11 a.m. for one final working rehearsal.

Full details can be found here!

Chili Cookoff

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lutheran Church of our Savior, Orcutt

Grab your appetite and foodie opinions Saturday for a Chili Cook Off! All types of chili will be available for $10 at the Lutheran Church of our Savior in Orcutt from 5 to 7:30 p.m. All proceeds go to the 52nd District AA Central Office!

Full details can be found here!

Princess and Pirate Weekend

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Barbara Zoo

Celebrate the frogs and amphibians of the Santa Barbara Zoo this weekend at the Princess and Pirate weekend! Take part is dress up, crafts and interactions with the animals and zoo keepers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast

The sunny skies that have been the focus this week have moved on, significant cloud cover and up to an inch of rain expected by Sunday morning.

Full details on your forecast can be found here!

