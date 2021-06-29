Weekend shooting victim in Santa Maria dies from injuries, police say

A 26-year-old shot in Santa Maria over the weekend has died.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers responding to the scene found the victim, identified as Ruben Zarate Luis of Santa Maria, on the sidewalk in the area of Lincoln and Mill streets.

Luis was taken to the hospital by helicopter but police say they were notified Sunday that he had died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and police say the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).

Police say this shooting happened in the same area of another deadly shooting on May 16 but add there is no indication the two crimes are related.

