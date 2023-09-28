'We’re going to miss him': Celebration of life ceremony honored late Mayor Steve Martin

Hundreds of people gathered at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles Wednesday evening to honor and pay tribute to the late Mayor Steve Martin.

He was a father, friend, and public official who was invested in making a difference in north San Luis Obispo County.

Martin passed away on August 14 at the age of 71 after battling a “hard-fought illness." John Hamon was appointed mayor in early September following Martin's passing.

Late mayor Steve Martin served as the mayor of the City of Paso Robles from 1988 to 1990 and from 2014 to 2023.

He has been a resident of north San Luis Obispo County since 1973 and was heavily involved in the community and other agencies.

The celebration of life ceremony Wednesday evening featured speeches honoring his legacy and gave attendees the opportunity to share their personal stories and memories they shared with Mayor Martin.

“Great influence on all of Paso Robles and not only in Paso Robles but Atascadero and the North County,” said John R. Hamon Jr., City of Paso Robles mayor. “He had so many great visions. Wonderful man. Excellent leader and it’s going to be hard to follow his shoes.”

“I think he made a great difference. We’re going to miss him," said Jim Hawkins, a Paso Robles resident. "He had a forward-thinking mind."

In addition to being an inclusive community leader and devoted public servant, some say he was a kind individual who resonated with people from all walks of life.

“He touched all of our lives in a different way," said Gina Fitzpatrick, Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. "I think that’s the one thing about him is that anybody that knew the mayor knew that he gave his individual time and attention to each and every one of us."

John Peschong, the San Luis Obispo County Supervisor for District 1 said Martin always wanted the best for people in the community.

“He wanted the best for this community and you can tell by the work he did on the ‘Code of Civility,’ you can tell how he made a difference in people’s lives,” said Peschong.

Jennifer Martin — the late mayor’s wife — shared some remarks at the ceremony of her late husband’s legacy in North San Luis Obispo County.

“We always knew but never really faced the fact that one or the other of us would eventually have to leave the other behind, but hopefully not so soon,” said Martin. “Steve promised that I could go first. He didn’t want me to be left behind grieving.”

The City of Paso Robles encourages those who wish to pay tribute to the late Mayor Martin to consider making donations to the Rec Foundation for the Steve Martin Memorial Fund.