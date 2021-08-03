Watch
West African influenced vegan restaurant launching second location at SLO Public Market

Posted at 11:54 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 14:54:33-04

Veg on the Edge, a West African influenced vegan restaurant, is opening a second location in the SLO Public Market.

Akindele Bankole started Veg on the Edge in 2017 in Santa Cruz. Bankole was honored with the 2020 Foodie of the Year NEXTies Award.

The restaurant has promoted compassion as a principle along with only serving food with fresh and sustainable ingredients.

Menu items include vegan tacos, plantain curry and black bean pudding.

This is one of many recently announced tenants at the SLO Public Market, including Baht, a Thai restaurant and Kraken Coffee Company.

The market opened in late June.

