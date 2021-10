West Coast Kustoms 40th Annual Cruisin' Nationals starts Friday.

The event goes on for 3 days at the Santa Maria Fairpark and showcases hundreds of classic cars.

It is $15 for general admission and features live music and a roller skating rink.

Festivities start off Friday night with a dinner, tickets are $40 each.

The model car show ends with an award ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

For more information visit West Coast Kustoms.