West Coast Kustoms kicks off 45th annual car show in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — Hundreds of one-of-a-kind classic cars arrived in Santa Maria as West Coast Kustoms kicked off its 45th annual car show.

Victor Cacho arrived in town from the San Fernando Valley on Friday. He showed off his '50 Mercury.

"This has already been done for like 25 years, but this is my cruiser car since they have Friday night cruising here," Cacho said.

The real fun starts on Friday with the Santa Maria City Cruise on Broadway.

"We love to cruise up and down Broadway Street here with all the people, the spectators, enjoying all the work we've done," said Cacho.

From hot rods to customs, Cacho said the show is for every kind of car lover, young or old.

"The cruise event here is for every age group, old, young, everybody. Just every kind of car you could think of is here," Cacho said. "This show is for every kind of person."

"Every year out of all the car shows I go to, this is my granddaddy of all shows. It's just the people, it's like a family. The cars you see are unusual, full custom to standard to stock. You see everything here," Cacho said.

The show runs May 22-24.

West Coast Kustoms The West Coast Kustoms 2026 schedule of events

You can find more information on West Coast Kustoms here.

