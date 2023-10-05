What is going on this weekend? Check out Rollerween to Colony Days

This weekend is packed full of fantastic events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the things going on from Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 8th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Three Speckled Hens - Antique & Old Stuff Show

Friday, October 6th and Saturday, October 7th, Paso Robles Event Center

There will be no shortage of antiques this weekend at the Paso Robles Event Center for the Three Speckled Hens - Antiques and Old Stuff Show! The event kicks off with the Friday Frenzy with 150 dealers set up from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday early bird admission starts at 7 a.m. General admission starts at 9 a.m. and the fun lasts until 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Railroad Festival

Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 8th county-wide and at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum

Trainspotters get excited for the 13th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival! From Friday through Sunday, more than 20 locations across the region will host events highlighting the history and exciting rail accomplishments of the Central Coast! Full itinerary can be found here!

Full details can be found here!

Friday, October 6th

Cayucos History Night

Cayucos Elementary School, 7 p.m.

Go back in time during the Cayucos Historical Societies History Night! Local historian Jim Gregory will take the stage at the Cayucos Elementary School Friday night at 7 p.m. and bring an evening full of history of Cayucos as well as the region. Admission is free plus cookies will be provided!

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, October 7th

Atascadero Colony Days

Sunken Gardens, Paso Robles 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Take pride in the community of Atascadero this weekend at the 50th annual Colony Days Celebration! The parade kicks off 10 a.m. and events will continue in the sunken gardens until 3 p.m. The good times will continue at the Colony days mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Rollerween

SLO Skate Park 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kick off the spooky season right at Rollerween! Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. head to the SLO Skate Park for an evening of roller disco. While costumes aren't required they are encouraged.

Full details can be found here!

Harvest Festival

SLO Public Market, Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Head to the SLO Public Market Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. for their family-friendly Harvest Festival. Live music, pop-up vendors, face painting, crafts and more will take over the main plaza while the vendors celebrate the fall season.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, October 8th

Santa Maria Open Streets

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street Santa Maria from Broadway to Blosser Road and Machado Plaza

Santa Maria residents will have a chance to experience the magic on Main Street at the second annual Santa Maria Open Streets ¡Calles Vivas! event taking place from Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. One mile of Main Street will be close to cars and will host dozens of interactive activities.

Full details can be found here!

Forecast!

This weekend will be a scorcher with highs flirting with triple digits on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Thankfully temps will cool slightly on Sunday into next week. Full details on the forecast can be found here!

